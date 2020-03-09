Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Raises Position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 668.8% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $332.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $321.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.74.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.56, for a total transaction of $6,678,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,218.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.36, for a total transaction of $416,320.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,697 shares in the company, valued at $10,307,332.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 93,667 shares of company stock worth $31,212,408 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $15.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $301.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,455. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $333.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.25. ServiceNow Inc has a one year low of $213.99 and a one year high of $362.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $60.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.81, a P/E/G ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.32.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $951.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.14 million. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

