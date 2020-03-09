Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Purchases 64 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,471,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 337,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $182,086,000 after purchasing an additional 17,987 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 7.6% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ISRG. ValuEngine upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $610.00 to $595.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $692.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $627.14.

In other news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.14, for a total value of $666,484.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,567.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.30, for a total transaction of $224,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,514 shares of company stock worth $11,229,904. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $37.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $517.20. 234,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,991. The company has a market cap of $64.39 billion, a PE ratio of 44.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $583.15 and a 200 day moving average of $559.87. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $455.15 and a 52-week high of $619.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 30.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

