Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,080 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. owned about 0.12% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $4,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $95,000.

NASDAQ ISTB traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.25. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,276. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.43 and a one year high of $51.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.74 and its 200-day moving average is $50.50.

