Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $4.73 Million Stock Holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 38.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,225 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $4,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.6% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 138,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 10.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CCI traded down $7.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $153.65. 45,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,507,000. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12 month low of $119.81 and a 12 month high of $168.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $67.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.60, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.35.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is presently 84.36%.

CCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.27.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

