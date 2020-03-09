Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $4.59 Million Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,385 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $4,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,625,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,377,732,000 after buying an additional 69,569 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 245.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,298,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $173,339,000 after purchasing an additional 922,840 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,058,241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $141,264,000 after purchasing an additional 18,436 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 932,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $124,429,000 after purchasing an additional 84,040 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 912,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $121,843,000 after purchasing an additional 13,750 shares during the period. 77.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PPG traded down $4.73 on Monday, reaching $96.72. 39,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,944,674. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.32 and a 200-day moving average of $122.41. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.57 and a twelve month high of $134.36. The company has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 32.80%.

PPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PPG Industries from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.28.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

