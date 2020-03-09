Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $4.07 Million Position in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 38.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,606 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $4,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 13.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,362,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NDAQ. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.75.

Nasdaq stock traded down $5.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $104.87. 21,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,172. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.91. Nasdaq Inc has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $120.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.68.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.65 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 18.15%. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.60%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

