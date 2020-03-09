Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Buys 395 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 80.0% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Boenning Scattergood cut Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on Ecolab from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on Ecolab from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.79.

Shares of ECL traded down $8.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $185.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,937. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.05 and a 1-year high of $211.24. The stock has a market cap of $57.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). Ecolab had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 4,900 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.53, for a total transaction of $1,011,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,274,077.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 162,723 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $33,592,536.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,851,469.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 273,546 shares of company stock valued at $56,033,000. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.