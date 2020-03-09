Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Boosts Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $4,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHD. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 243.8% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.3% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 364,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,426,000 after buying an additional 18,482 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 22.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,321,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 121,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,515,000 after buying an additional 8,399 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHD shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $74.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.43.

NYSE CHD traded down $3.46 on Monday, hitting $71.22. 29,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,598,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.15. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.24 and a 52-week high of $80.99.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 24.16%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 38.87%.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total value of $1,355,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,206 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,623.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Judy A. Zagorski sold 31,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $2,334,537.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,214.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

