Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Phreesia were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PHR. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,435,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Phreesia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,955,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Phreesia in the fourth quarter valued at $11,881,000. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,848,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,827,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Phreesia alerts:

PHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.78.

In other news, major shareholder Polaris Venture Management Co. sold 357,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total value of $8,742,322.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Scott Perricelli sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total value of $48,960,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 2,563,949 shares of company stock valued at $64,266,151.

Shares of PHR traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.79. 10,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,946. Phreesia has a 1-year low of $22.05 and a 1-year high of $34.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.22 and a 200-day moving average of $28.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Phreesia will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Phreesia Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Read More: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phreesia (NYSE:PHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.