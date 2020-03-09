Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stake Reduced by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii cut its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,034 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 205.2% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,897,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PM traded down $3.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $83.40. 67,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,675,130. The stock has a market cap of $136.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.94. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.27 and a 1-year high of $92.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.22.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.17%.

PM has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Cowen upgraded Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

