Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR) PT Lowered to GBX 65 at Peel Hunt

Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR) had its price target cut by Peel Hunt from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 65 ($0.86) in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Pharos Energy from GBX 89 ($1.17) to GBX 60 ($0.79) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Get Pharos Energy alerts:

Shares of PHAR opened at GBX 28 ($0.37) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.09, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $111.30 million and a PE ratio of 20.00. Pharos Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 31.50 ($0.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 78 ($1.03). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 40.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 53.13.

Pharos Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. The company has production, development, and exploration interests in Vietnam and Egypt. It holds a 30.5% working interest in the Te Giac Trang Field of Block 16-1 located in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, offshore southern Vietnam; a 25% working interest in the Ca Ngu Vang field of Block 9-2 situated in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, offshore southern Vietnam; a 70% interest in the Blocks 125 & 126, located in the moderate to deep water Phu Khanh Basin, offshore central Vietnam; and a 100% working interest in the onshore El Fayum concession in the Western Desert, Egypt.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Pharos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.