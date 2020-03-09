PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.50 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PFSWeb Inc. is an international provider of transaction management services for both traditional commerce and electronic commerce, or e-commerce, companies. The company provides a broad range of services, including order management, customer care services, billing services, information management and fulfillment and distribution services. The fulfillment and distribution services are conducted at the warehouses and include picking, packing and shipping the clients’ customer orders. “

PFSW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of PFSweb in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Craig Hallum raised PFSweb from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Lake Street Capital raised PFSweb from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised PFSweb from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PFSweb presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.00.

PFSweb stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.06. The stock had a trading volume of 22,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,507. The company has a market capitalization of $60.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.49. PFSweb has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFSW. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PFSweb during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in PFSweb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PFSweb by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 138,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 7,209 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in PFSweb by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 661,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 43,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP increased its holdings in PFSweb by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,344,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 46,929 shares in the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFSweb Company Profile

PFSweb, Inc provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and India. It operates through two segments, LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations. The company offers strategic commerce consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection services; and design and digital marketing services, such as design, user experience, interactive development, search engine optimization and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics.

