Peel Hunt Trims Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Target Price to GBX 45

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) had its price target lowered by Peel Hunt from GBX 75 ($0.99) to GBX 45 ($0.59) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TLW. Barclays cut shares of Tullow Oil to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 249 ($3.28) to GBX 63 ($0.83) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 75 ($0.99) price target on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 91.57 ($1.20).

LON TLW opened at GBX 23.45 ($0.31) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 44.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 131.05. The stock has a market cap of $330.18 million and a P/E ratio of 2.52. Tullow Oil has a 12-month low of GBX 35.79 ($0.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 254.60 ($3.35). The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.48.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 87 licenses covering 267,649 square kilometers in 17 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

