Peel Hunt Trims Independent Oil & Gas (LON:IOG) Target Price to GBX 32

Independent Oil & Gas (LON:IOG) had its price target decreased by Peel Hunt from GBX 39 ($0.51) to GBX 32 ($0.42) in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IOG. FinnCap restated a corporate rating on shares of Independent Oil & Gas in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 38 ($0.50) target price on shares of Independent Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of LON IOG opened at GBX 14.90 ($0.20) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 380.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.06. Independent Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 23 ($0.30). The stock has a market capitalization of $71.51 million and a P/E ratio of -3.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 17.55 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 18.19.

In other Independent Oil & Gas news, insider Andrew R. Hockey bought 58,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of £9,435.20 ($12,411.47).

Independent Oil & Gas Company Profile

Independent Oil and Gas plc explores for and develops oil and gas properties in the North Sea, the United Kingdom. It primarily focuses on the development of hydrocarbon reserves, as well as the acquisition, trading, and monetization of its license interests. The company 100% working interests in the Blythe gas field in the southern North Sea; the Skipper license located to the south east of the Shetlands in the northern North Sea; and the Nailsworth, Elland, and Southwark fields in the southern North Sea.

