Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Vectura Group (LON:VEC)

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Vectura Group (LON:VEC) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Vectura Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Vectura Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Vectura Group from GBX 110 ($1.45) to GBX 120 ($1.58) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 138.50 ($1.82).

Shares of Vectura Group stock opened at GBX 93.90 ($1.24) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.84. Vectura Group has a 52-week low of GBX 73.99 ($0.97) and a 52-week high of GBX 102.24 ($1.34). The stock has a market capitalization of $569.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 93.19 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 87.62.

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta and Anoro Ellipta for the treatment of COPD.

