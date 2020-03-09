Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Restricted” Rating for Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG)

Peel Hunt reiterated their restricted rating on shares of Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

NOG stock opened at GBX 10.96 ($0.14) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.30 million and a PE ratio of -0.16. Nostrum Oil & Gas has a one year low of GBX 5.14 ($0.07) and a one year high of GBX 102 ($1.34). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 11.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.65, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Nostrum Oil & Gas Company Profile

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas exploration company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.

