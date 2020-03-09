PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PDC Energy, Inc. is engaged in acquiring, developing and exploring crude oil, NGLs and natural gas. It has operations primarily in the Western and Eastern regions of the United States. Its Western Operating Region is primarily focused on development in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. Its Eastern Operating Region is focused on development activity in the liquid-rich portion of the Utica Shale play in Ohio. The Company is also focused on development drilling programs in resource plays. PDC Energy, Inc., formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation, is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on PDC Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Cfra raised PDC Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered PDC Energy from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Tudor Pickering raised PDC Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.19.

NASDAQ PDCE traded down $6.07 on Thursday, reaching $8.03. 2,572,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,583,308. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. PDC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $47.29.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $265.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.35 million. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 4.90%. Equities research analysts forecast that PDC Energy will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark E. Ellis acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.53 per share, for a total transaction of $175,300.00. Also, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $95,595.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,892.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDCE. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 1,058.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,647,999 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $45,732,000 after buying an additional 1,505,711 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in PDC Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,886,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in PDC Energy by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,839,025 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $100,467,000 after purchasing an additional 899,129 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PDC Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $19,001,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in PDC Energy by 3,510.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 434,040 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $12,045,000 after purchasing an additional 422,018 shares during the period.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

