Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Receives $84.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $4.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.25. The company had a trading volume of 44,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,941. The company has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.52. Paychex has a 52 week low of $75.10 and a 52 week high of $90.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The business had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.32%.

In other news, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $1,756,627.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,275.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 50,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total value of $4,294,545.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,772.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,823 shares of company stock worth $7,609,568 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

