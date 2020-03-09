Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.69

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.69 and last traded at $2.69, with a volume of 83099 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PTEN shares. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $6.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.48.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.76. The firm has a market cap of $999.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.49 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.53%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -16.16%.

In related news, Director Terry H. Hunt sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $61,891.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 98.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after buying an additional 155,911 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $1,694,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 122,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 22.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 384,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 70,041 shares during the period. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

