Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) PT Lowered to at Wells Fargo & Co

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from to in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

PK has been the topic of several other reports. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

NYSE:PK traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.13. The company had a trading volume of 118,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,150,841. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $15.68 and a 1 year high of $33.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.44.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.16). Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.53 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Natelli acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.34 per share, with a total value of $55,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 63,632 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,010.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 237.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

