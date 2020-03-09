Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They presently have a $5.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.36% from the company’s previous close.

PACB has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PACB traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $3.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 624,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,283,473. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.40 and a 200-day moving average of $5.00. The company has a market capitalization of $589.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 2.11. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, CFO Susan K. Barnes sold 12,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.44, for a total transaction of $55,757.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 874,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,884,165.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Hunkapiller sold 525,995 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $2,361,717.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,398,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,767,985.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 543,603 shares of company stock valued at $2,440,099. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,509,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,758,000 after acquiring an additional 752,617 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 253,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 58,382 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 198,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 5,492.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 626,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 615,461 shares during the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

