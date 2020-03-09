Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Oxford Immunotec Global PLC is a medical diagnostics company. It develops new tests for various diseases based on its, patented T cell measurement technology. The company’s first product is the T-SPOT(R). Oxford Immunotec Global PLC is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on OXFD. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.33.

NASDAQ OXFD traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,696. The company has a current ratio of 13.24, a quick ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.55 and a beta of 0.45. Oxford Immunotec Global has a 12 month low of $12.49 and a 12 month high of $18.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.52.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 million. Oxford Immunotec Global had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oxford Immunotec Global will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Oxford Immunotec Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,104,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Immunotec Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Immunotec Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,140,000. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in Oxford Immunotec Global by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 699,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,610,000 after purchasing an additional 94,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in Oxford Immunotec Global by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 769,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,766,000 after purchasing an additional 382,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States. It develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform, which enables the measurement of responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

