Oxford BioMedica (LON:OXB) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Oxford BioMedica (LON:OXB) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Oxford BioMedica in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Shares of LON:OXB opened at GBX 587 ($7.72) on Thursday. Oxford BioMedica has a 12 month low of GBX 461.50 ($6.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 793 ($10.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.55, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $451.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 638.94 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 605.52.

In other news, insider Lorenzo Tallarigo bought 438 shares of Oxford BioMedica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 610 ($8.02) per share, for a total transaction of £2,671.80 ($3,514.60). In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,298 shares of company stock valued at $801,885.

Oxford BioMedica Company Profile

Oxford BioMedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various cancers, Parkinson's, central nervous system disorders, and ocular conditions in Europe and internationally. The company operates through Platform and Product segments.

