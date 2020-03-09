Ovintiv (OVV) vs. Its Peers Head to Head Analysis

Ovintiv (NYSE: OVV) is one of 184 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Ovintiv to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Ovintiv and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ovintiv 3.48% 8.52% 3.98% Ovintiv Competitors -13.09% -2.29% 4.77%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ovintiv and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ovintiv 0 7 5 0 2.42 Ovintiv Competitors 2426 9213 12830 430 2.45

Ovintiv currently has a consensus price target of $25.40, indicating a potential upside of 219.85%. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 105.83%. Given Ovintiv’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ovintiv is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.5% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Ovintiv shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Ovintiv pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Ovintiv pays out 11.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.5% and pay out 46.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Ovintiv is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ovintiv and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ovintiv $6.73 billion $234.00 million 2.41 Ovintiv Competitors $10.01 billion $464.75 million 6.99

Ovintiv’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Ovintiv. Ovintiv is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Ovintiv has a beta of 2.16, indicating that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ovintiv’s competitors have a beta of 2.02, indicating that their average share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ovintiv competitors beat Ovintiv on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Ovintiv

There is no company description available for Ovintiv Inc.

