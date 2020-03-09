Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Otonomy, Inc. engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in the otology market. It develops therapeutics for treatment of inner and middle ear disorders. The Company’s product candidates under development includes AuriPro to treat pediatric patients with middle ear effusion; and OTO-104 for the treatment of patients with Ménière’s disease. Otonomy, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Otonomy in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Otonomy in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Otonomy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ OTIC traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 5.05. Otonomy has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $4.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.73. The firm has a market cap of $96.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.36.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.11. Otonomy had a negative net margin of 7,445.83% and a negative return on equity of 81.55%. The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11 million. Equities research analysts predict that Otonomy will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Otonomy by 222.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 137,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otonomy during the 4th quarter valued at $4,088,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,515,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after buying an additional 77,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,939,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,430,000 after buying an additional 219,096 shares in the last quarter. 57.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Otonomy

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a proprietary formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

