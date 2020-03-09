Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC Lowers Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC decreased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 311,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,305 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 3.9% of Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $38,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 441.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 21,839 shares during the last quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 182,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 303,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,705,000 after acquiring an additional 43,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $7,341,341.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,772,809.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,682 shares of company stock worth $12,441,819. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG traded down $3.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $118.55. 5,140,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,289,439. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $97.75 and a twelve month high of $128.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.13 and a 200 day moving average of $122.73. The stock has a market cap of $300.36 billion, a PE ratio of 70.15, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PG. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.86.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

