Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $51.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company. It markets surgical systems for trauma and deformity, bone fractures and reconstruction procedures. OrthoPediatrics Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on KIDS. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Orthopediatrics from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Orthopediatrics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orthopediatrics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Orthopediatrics in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.33.

NASDAQ KIDS opened at $44.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.04 million, a PE ratio of -47.85 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.81. Orthopediatrics has a 12-month low of $28.19 and a 12-month high of $51.48.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $18.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 million. Orthopediatrics had a negative net margin of 18.93% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Orthopediatrics will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David R. Bailey sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $514,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark C. Throdahl sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $343,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KIDS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orthopediatrics in the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orthopediatrics by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Orthopediatrics by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 671,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,680,000 after purchasing an additional 258,146 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Orthopediatrics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Orthopediatrics by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 89,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 21,709 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orthopediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard.

