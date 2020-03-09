Oppenheimer Lowers Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Price Target to

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer from to in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Zendesk in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Zendesk in a report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Zendesk in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a buy rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Zendesk from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Zendesk from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zendesk presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.81.

Zendesk stock opened at $71.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Zendesk has a 52 week low of $62.38 and a 52 week high of $94.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.46 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.91 and a 200-day moving average of $77.76.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 26.87% and a negative net margin of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $229.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Zendesk’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Zendesk will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $326,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,848.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 4,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total value of $394,334.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,713 shares in the company, valued at $335,432.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,304 shares of company stock worth $11,833,427 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZEN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,429,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,274,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $404,205,000 after purchasing an additional 931,805 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,687,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,105,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,915,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

