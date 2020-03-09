Nyzo Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.07 Million (NYZO)

Nyzo (CURRENCY:NYZO) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. In the last seven days, Nyzo has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nyzo has a market capitalization of $4.07 million and approximately $151,036.00 worth of Nyzo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nyzo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00004023 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Nyzo

Nyzo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,101,793 coins. Nyzo’s official message board is medium.com/@nyzoco/the-nyzo-mesh-time-and-diversity-as-a-currency-85c676631516 . Nyzo’s official website is nyzo.co

Nyzo Coin Trading

Nyzo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

