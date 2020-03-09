NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Beaconlight Capital LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Beaconlight Capital LLC raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 277.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,234 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 57,534 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 3.9% of Beaconlight Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Beaconlight Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $18,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective (up previously from $255.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub lowered NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Edward Jones began coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.16.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $10.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $255.36. 718,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,975,796. The business’s 50 day moving average is $263.71 and its 200-day moving average is $216.96. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $132.60 and a 12-month high of $316.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.67.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total transaction of $50,516.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,638,622.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total value of $1,845,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,894 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,484.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,123 shares of company stock worth $9,831,530. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.