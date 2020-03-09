Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $17.71

Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.71 and last traded at $17.76, with a volume of 182627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.25.

Several research firms have commented on NTNX. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Nutanix from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from to and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Nutanix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Get Nutanix alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.63.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.50. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 68.13% and a negative return on equity of 429.65%. The firm had revenue of $346.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.04 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nutanix Inc will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dheeraj Pandey sold 9,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $311,856.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,309.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 24,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $800,404.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 141,857 shares in the company, valued at $4,566,376.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,003 shares of company stock worth $5,630,949. 9.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 556.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 802.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 694.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

About Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.