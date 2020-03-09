Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Nutanix in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Nutanix from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. OTR Global upgraded Nutanix to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Nutanix from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.33.

NTNX opened at $20.25 on Friday. Nutanix has a one year low of $17.74 and a one year high of $43.71. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.63.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.50. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 429.65% and a negative net margin of 68.13%. The business had revenue of $346.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.04 million. As a group, analysts predict that Nutanix will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nutanix news, CEO Dheeraj Pandey sold 115,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $3,676,693.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,192.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 12,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $389,788.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,188.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,003 shares of company stock valued at $5,630,949 over the last ninety days. 9.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Nutanix by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 9,627 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Nutanix by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 234,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,158,000 after acquiring an additional 91,700 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Nutanix by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Nutanix by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 10,841 shares during the period. 68.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

