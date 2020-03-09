NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $31.34

NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.34 and last traded at $31.36, with a volume of 1533 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.32.

NRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet raised shares of NRG Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.56.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). NRG Energy had a net margin of 45.19% and a negative return on equity of 120.17%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NRG Energy Inc will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

In related news, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 13,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $528,996.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 77,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,333.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brian Curci sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $698,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,866,250.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,372 shares of company stock valued at $3,210,481 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRG. Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 480,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,008,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 797.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,606,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,209,000 after buying an additional 2,315,844 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 143,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,696,000 after buying an additional 24,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 13,693 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

