Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 36.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Novavax were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the fourth quarter valued at $498,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 424,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 14,066 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 473.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 5,917 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 16.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 92,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 13,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

NVAX has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Novavax from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novavax in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.44.

NASDAQ:NVAX traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.30. 164,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,800,298. The firm has a market cap of $413.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.41. Novavax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $17.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.75.

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

