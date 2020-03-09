Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NFBK. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Get Northfield Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NFBK opened at $13.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $694.05 million, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.65. Northfield Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $17.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Northfield Bancorp had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $32.67 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Northfield Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.41%.

In other news, Director Gil Chapman sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $98,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,243 shares in the company, valued at $708,928.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Widmer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,405,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,791,000 after purchasing an additional 76,819 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,482,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,149,000 after purchasing an additional 60,318 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 652,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,063,000 after purchasing an additional 19,347 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 635,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,771,000 after purchasing an additional 11,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 359,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.