Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target Cut to $85.00

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.65% from the stock’s current price.
NTRS has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $100.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.50.
Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS traded down $6.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.64. 54,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,515,955. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Northern Trust has a 12-month low of $76.34 and a 12-month high of $110.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24.
In other Northern Trust news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 14,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,534,946.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 32,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total value of $3,343,665.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,004 shares of company stock worth $7,098,882 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.
About Northern Trust
Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.
