Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target Cut to $85.00

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.65% from the stock’s current price.

NTRS has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $100.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.50.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS traded down $6.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.64. 54,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,515,955. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Northern Trust has a 12-month low of $76.34 and a 12-month high of $110.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 14,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,534,946.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 32,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total value of $3,343,665.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,004 shares of company stock worth $7,098,882 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.