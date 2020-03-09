Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Nordson from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordson from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Nordson from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $188.00 target price on shares of Nordson in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $172.67.

Nordson stock traded down $10.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $132.75. The stock had a trading volume of 9,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,344. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Nordson has a 52-week low of $124.90 and a 52-week high of $180.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.42 and a 200 day moving average of $156.99.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). Nordson had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $494.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Nordson will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

In other news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.56, for a total transaction of $395,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,330 shares in the company, valued at $4,885,204.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael F. Hilton sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.06, for a total transaction of $229,684.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 197,285 shares in the company, valued at $32,366,577.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,077 shares of company stock worth $7,005,698. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Nordson by 5.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,990,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $705,194,000 after acquiring an additional 262,385 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Nordson by 0.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,285,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $626,863,000 after acquiring an additional 19,361 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nordson by 15,587.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,116,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103,308 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Nordson by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 973,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,446,000 after acquiring an additional 17,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Nordson by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 775,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,352,000 after acquiring an additional 58,740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

