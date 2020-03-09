Norbord (TSE:OSB) Raised to Outperform at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Norbord (TSE:OSB) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$50.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$45.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on OSB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Norbord from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James set a C$54.00 price target on Norbord and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Norbord stock opened at C$34.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$40.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$35.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.98. Norbord has a 12-month low of C$26.31 and a 12-month high of C$44.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.55.

Norbord (TSE:OSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.21). The company had revenue of C$492.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$607.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norbord will post 2.1405077 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Norbord’s dividend payout ratio is currently -205.82%.

In other Norbord news, Senior Officer Peter Cornelius Wijnbergen sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total transaction of C$1,188,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,216,852. Also, Senior Officer Robin E.A. Lampard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.00, for a total value of C$700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$955,220. Insiders have sold a total of 92,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,823,000 over the last three months.

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

