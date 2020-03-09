Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) Earning Somewhat Critical News Coverage, Report Shows

News headlines about Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) have been trending somewhat negative on Monday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Noodles & Co earned a media sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the restaurant operator an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.
Shares of NASDAQ NDLS traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.47. The stock had a trading volume of 238,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,467. The company has a market capitalization of $319.53 million, a PE ratio of 215.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.18. Noodles & Co has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $9.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25.
Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Noodles & Co had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $113.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.93 million. As a group, analysts expect that Noodles & Co will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Noodles & Co
Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.
Read More: Treasury Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.