Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) Earning Somewhat Critical News Coverage, Report Shows

News headlines about Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) have been trending somewhat negative on Monday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Noodles & Co earned a media sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the restaurant operator an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NASDAQ NDLS traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.47. The stock had a trading volume of 238,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,467. The company has a market capitalization of $319.53 million, a PE ratio of 215.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.18. Noodles & Co has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $9.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Noodles & Co had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $113.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.93 million. As a group, analysts expect that Noodles & Co will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NDLS shares. Maxim Group started coverage on Noodles & Co in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Noodles & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Noodles & Co from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Noodles & Co from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Noodles & Co from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Noodles & Co presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.31.

About Noodles & Co

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

