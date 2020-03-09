Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.30

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.30 and last traded at $3.34, with a volume of 988789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.57.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NOK shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. New Street Research raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Charter Equity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised Nokia Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.50 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.81.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -338,000.00, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.17.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Nokia Oyj had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 1st quarter valued at $9,420,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 3rd quarter worth about $944,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 175.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 119,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 75,805 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 260,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 94,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

