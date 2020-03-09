Noble Financial Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Noble Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on EGLE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Fearnley Fonds cut Eagle Bulk Shipping from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.37.

EGLE traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.38. The stock had a trading volume of 7,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,808. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $226.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.15. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $5.92.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $50.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.33 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 6,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $27,653.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 993,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,489,367.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 14,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $67,382.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 21,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,123 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 20,138 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 9,140.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,283 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 61,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

