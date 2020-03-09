Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $33.00 price target on the industrial goods maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Nidec Corp and its subsidiaries are primarily engaged in the design, development, manufacturing and marketing of i) small precision motors, ii) mid-size motors, iii) machinery and power supplies, and iv) other products, which include auto parts, pivot assemblies, encoders and other services. Manufacturing operations are located primarily in Asia and they have sales subsidiaries in Asia, North America and Europe. “

Get Nidec alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised Nidec from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NJDCY opened at $30.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Nidec has a twelve month low of $28.44 and a twelve month high of $38.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.51 and its 200-day moving average is $34.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.70, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.35.

Nidec Company Profile

Nidec Corporation manufactures and sells motors and other electronic products worldwide. It offers brushless DC, brush DC, induction, SR, synchronous, servo, and stepping motors, as well as drive circuits; fans and blowers, such as DC axial flow, DC blower, and AC axial flow fans; and machinery, including inspection and measuring systems, automation units, control equipment, marking devices, and optical devices.

Featured Story: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nidec (NJDCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nidec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nidec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.