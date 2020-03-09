Nick Brown Sells 327,312 Shares of GB Group plc (LON:GBG) Stock

GB Group plc (LON:GBG) insider Nick Brown sold 327,312 shares of GB Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 693 ($9.12), for a total value of £2,268,272.16 ($2,983,783.43).

LON GBG opened at GBX 669 ($8.80) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.57. GB Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 463.50 ($6.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 806 ($10.60). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 79.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 699.32 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 651.79.

Get GB Group alerts:

GBG has been the topic of several research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of GB Group in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank lowered GB Group to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 670 ($8.81) to GBX 730 ($9.60) in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered GB Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 701 ($9.22).

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fraud, Risk & Compliance and Customer & Location Intelligence. The company offers ID verification services, which helps in verifying identities remotely without the physical presentation of documentation for combat ID fraud, money laundering, and restricting access to under-age content, purchases, and gambling; and ID employ and comply that provides background checks through an online verification and authentication of individuals.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for GB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.