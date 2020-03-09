NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NEX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE NEX opened at $3.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.79. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.33 million, a PE ratio of -20.24 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.39.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. AltaCorp Capital upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.38.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

