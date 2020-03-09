NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Bought by Green Square Asset Management LLC

Green Square Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 280.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,158 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,237 shares during the period. NetApp comprises approximately 1.7% of Green Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Green Square Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of NetApp worth $7,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 642 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of NetApp by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,200 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of NetApp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 45,652 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of NetApp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,098 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.26.

In other news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $173,061.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $160,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,855 shares in the company, valued at $9,235,491. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,284 shares of company stock worth $333,743 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP traded down $2.42 on Monday, reaching $41.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 911,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,040,521. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.29. NetApp Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.75 and a 52-week high of $78.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.61.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The data storage provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 123.49% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NetApp Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.