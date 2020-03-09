Needham & Company LLC Boosts CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) Price Target to $23.00

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) had its price objective upped by Needham & Company LLC from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the consumer goods maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered CryoPort from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised CryoPort from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens initiated coverage on CryoPort in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on CryoPort from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. CryoPort currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Get CryoPort alerts:

Shares of CYRX traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.07. 4,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 17.84 and a current ratio of 17.91. The company has a market cap of $622.60 million, a PE ratio of -32.02 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.36 and its 200-day moving average is $17.05. CryoPort has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $25.02.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.20 million. CryoPort had a negative net margin of 54.01% and a negative return on equity of 21.32%. CryoPort’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CryoPort will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYRX. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in CryoPort by 6.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,543 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of CryoPort by 87.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,415 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 24,915 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of CryoPort during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of CryoPort by 660.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 103,300 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 89,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CryoPort in the third quarter valued at $22,002,000. 81.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CryoPort

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

See Also: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for CryoPort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CryoPort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.