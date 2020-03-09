National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $37.00

National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $37.00 and last traded at $37.40, with a volume of 8208 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.88.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NATI. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub raised National Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.75.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 0.90.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. National Instruments had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $367.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Instruments Corp will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 79.39%.

In other National Instruments news, CAO John Charles Roiko sold 789 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $36,325.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,984.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 6,000 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $270,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 329,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,849,802.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,789 shares of company stock worth $349,321 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NATI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of National Instruments by 1,225.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 75,799 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in National Instruments by 12.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,961,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,337 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in National Instruments by 58.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 292,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,302,000 after purchasing an additional 107,714 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 5.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 22.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

