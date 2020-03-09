National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Stake Increased by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii lifted its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in National Grid were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in National Grid by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 728,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,408,000 after acquiring an additional 109,736 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in National Grid by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 557,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,913,000 after purchasing an additional 32,998 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in National Grid by 7.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 329,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,840,000 after purchasing an additional 22,472 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in National Grid by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 226,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in National Grid by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 169,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,615,000 after buying an additional 60,350 shares during the period. 5.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NGG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. HSBC cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. National Grid currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of National Grid stock traded down $2.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.71. 96,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,435. The stock has a market cap of $49.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. National Grid plc has a twelve month low of $48.83 and a twelve month high of $69.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.18.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

