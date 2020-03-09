National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in National Beverage by 1.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in National Beverage by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in National Beverage by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its position in National Beverage by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 18,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in National Beverage by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FIZZ. BidaskClub raised National Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on National Beverage from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of National Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.86.

National Beverage stock traded down $3.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.95. The company had a trading volume of 37,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,184. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.06. National Beverage Corp. has a 1 year low of $38.28 and a 1 year high of $70.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.22.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $223.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.63 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Beverage Corp. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Beverage Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

