National Bank Financial Trims CRH Medical (TSE:CRH) Target Price to C$5.50

CRH Medical (TSE:CRH) had its price objective reduced by National Bank Financial from C$6.25 to C$5.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CRH Medical from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

Shares of CRH opened at C$4.37 on Thursday. CRH Medical has a 12-month low of C$3.37 and a 12-month high of C$5.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.55 million and a P/E ratio of 75.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.85.

CRH Medical Corporation provides various products and services to gastroenterologists in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also offers anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures.

